Airbus posts sharply higher core profit, restarts dividend
Europe's Airbus predicted 720 plane deliveries and higher profits in 2022 after its core operating profit almost trebled last year on a partial recovery in jet deliveries and solid defence and helicopter sales during the pandemic, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Europe's largest aerospace group also restarted its dividend for the first time in two years after swinging to a net profit of 4.213 billion euros.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan completing integration of requirements of Quality Charter for Int’l Road Haulage Operations into domestic legislation (Interview)
Stable situation in Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market lowers devaluation expectations - Russia's Gazprombank
President Ilham Aliyev gave us immense joy, pride of Victory - natives of Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO/VIDEO)