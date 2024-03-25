France declares highest terrorist threat level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. French authorities have announced they have raised the terrorist threat level in the country to the highest level, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said, Trend reports.

According to him, this decision was made after a meeting of the National Defense Council held at the Elysee Palace in connection with the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall in Russia.

He noted that taking into account the threats facing the country, it was decided to increase the level of terrorist threat.