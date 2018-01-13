Israel to close 7 diplomatic missions over next 3 years

13 January 2018 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

Israel's new budget includes a plan to close seven diplomatic missions worldwide, Israeli media reports.

Reports on the 2019 budget, passed Friday, gave no details on what missions would be shuttered. Earlier plans called for closing 22 missions.

Some missions in countries such as the U.S. and Canada are set to be reviewed in light of their high annual operating costs, along with missions in Turkey, with the Finance Ministry also suggesting cutting their number by combining some.

Israel currently has an embassy in Turkey's capital Ankara and a consulate in its financial center, Istanbul.

An initial plan to cut 140 Foreign Ministry employees has also been replaced by a plan to encourage ministry staff to retire, according to reports.

Israel currently maintains diplomatic relations with 162 countries around the world.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Israel's central bank: Bitcoin is an asset, not a currency
Israel 8 January 17:30
Israeli minister encourages Iran protests, says Israel is not involved
Israel 1 January 15:37
Israel's Netanyahu calls U.N. 'house of lies' before Jerusalem vote
World 21 December 2017 16:43
Israeli Defense Minister calls for reviewing economic relations with Turkey
Israel 17 December 2017 23:02
“New Middle East” project commenced
Commentary 14 December 2017 16:54
OIC summit declares East Jerusalem as Palestine’s capital
Other News 13 December 2017 17:29
Abbas: Palestine to annul all agreements with Israel
Arab World 13 December 2017 14:29
Mahmoud Abbas: US lost mediator status in Palestine conflict settlement
Other News 13 December 2017 14:16
Saudi Arabia not represented at highest level at OIC summit in Istanbul
Turkey 13 December 2017 12:42
Istanbul police detain group of young people praying in Hagia Sophia Museum
Turkey 11 December 2017 17:59
Turkey, Russia, Iran should strengthen relations: expert
Turkey 11 December 2017 17:12
Details of upcoming OIC summit on Jerusalem
Turkey 11 December 2017 11:26
Iranians’ opinion about Jerusalem decision and Palestine issue
Politics 9 December 2017 17:45
Two dead in 'Day of Rage' over Jerusalem
Arab-Israel Relations 9 December 2017 12:25
Israeli servicemen down rocket fired from Gaza Strip
Israel 8 December 2017 21:34
Turkey urges Israel not to resort to harsh measures during rallies in Jerusalem
Turkey 8 December 2017 17:57
Trump's slogan: making EU go out of business
Commentary 7 December 2017 17:08
Protest rally near US Embassy in Ankara
Turkey 7 December 2017 13:52