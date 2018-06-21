Shekel continues gains despite stronger dollar worldwide

21 June 2018 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

The shekel is strengthening today against the dollar and against the euro. In early afternoon inter-bank trading, the shekel-dollar exchange rate is down 0.52% against the dollar at NIS 3.620/$ and down 0.82% against the euro at 4.172/€, Globes reports.

Yesterday, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.137% from Tuesday's exchange rate at NIS 3.639/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.076% at 4.206/€.

The shekel is stronger against the dollar for the second successive day even though the dollar is buoyant on world markets and has moved back to 11-month highs against the basket of the world's major currencies. With annual GDP growth of over 4% and generally strong macroeconomic data, the dollar in its recent rally was never going to be able to push the Israeli currency much above the NIS 3.60-3.65/$ range, market sources in Tel Aviv believe.

There is also growing confidence that the Bank of Israel will be able to raise interest rates above the historic low of 0.1% in the final quarter of the year, now that inflation has risen to 0.8% over the past 12 months - very close to the government's annual target range of 1%-3%.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakhstan increases tax revenues inflow in state budget
Economy news 14:26
Shekel stronger as trade jitters ease
Israel 20 June 15:40
El Al and Israir cancel merger deal
Israel 20 June 12:51
Azerbaijan aims to increase share of insurance in non-oil GDP sector (PHOTO)
Economy news 20 June 11:13
Israel first-quarter GDP revised up to annualized 4.5 percent growth
Israel 18 June 09:58
Azerbaijani economy continues to grow
Economy news 14 June 14:06
Tel Aviv's tallest building receives final approval
Israel 6 June 17:10
Shekel gains on dollar weakness
Israel 6 June 15:21
El Al to codeshare with Hong Kong Airlines
Israel 5 June 12:32
Saxo Bank: US dollar and Japanese yen - chief victims of resurgent euro
Economy news 31 May 19:12
SOCAR uses over half of loan for construction of urea plant
Oil&Gas 31 May 18:18
Azerbaijan's Accounting Chamber offers to tighten fiscal policy
Business 31 May 17:28
Shekel gains on dollar weakness worldwide
Israel 31 May 15:12
UBS: Tel Aviv world's 20th most expensive city
Israel 31 May 12:51
Shekel strengthens against dollar despite Gaza fighting
Economy news 30 May 12:25
El Al posts heavy Q1 loss
Israel 29 May 12:29
Russia’s Abramovich obtains Israeli citizenship to become Israel’s wealthiest man
Russia 29 May 09:43
Denmark confirms it expects slightly lower 2018 budget deficit in new forecast
Europe 28 May 14:22