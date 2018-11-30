Netanyahu adds to legal defense team in corruption cases

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has added to his legal defense team, as the public corruption probes against him are getting closer to a final recommendation, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Well-known but controversial lawyer Navot Tel-Tzur was added to the team late Thursday, along with former senior judge Oded Mudrik.

They join Amit Hadad, who has been part of his defense team since the start, but was always junior to Jacob Weinroth, who recently passed away.

Tel-Tzur will likely head up the new team.

The addition of Tel-Tzur raises questions about whether Netanyahu is merely adding a new senior figure to replace Weinroth, or whether this also signals a shift in strategy.

Tel-Tzur has not had as close a relationship with the prosecution and was even probed in the past for alleged criminal actions, but has represented top Israeli political officials previously, including Ehud Barak.

