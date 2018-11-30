Netanyahu adds to legal defense team in corruption cases

30 November 2018 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has added to his legal defense team, as the public corruption probes against him are getting closer to a final recommendation, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Well-known but controversial lawyer Navot Tel-Tzur was added to the team late Thursday, along with former senior judge Oded Mudrik.

They join Amit Hadad, who has been part of his defense team since the start, but was always junior to Jacob Weinroth, who recently passed away.

Tel-Tzur will likely head up the new team.

The addition of Tel-Tzur raises questions about whether Netanyahu is merely adding a new senior figure to replace Weinroth, or whether this also signals a shift in strategy.

Tel-Tzur has not had as close a relationship with the prosecution and was even probed in the past for alleged criminal actions, but has represented top Israeli political officials previously, including Ehud Barak.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani pipe producer eyes to start exports to Israel
Economy 29 November 18:38
Israel Defense Forces' National Search and Rescue Unit joins prestigious U.N. Rescue body
Israel 29 November 16:21
Famed Hollywood director married Israeli singer
Israel 29 November 14:03
Israeli strategists help sway Georgian upset election win
Israel 29 November 11:05
Jerusalem is one of the least livable cities in Israel
Israel 28 November 18:13
Netanyahu to elite commandos: Israel Defense Forces' strength 'best answer' to antisemitism
Israel 28 November 16:22
Latest
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Business 11:25
JP Morgan expects Iran’s oil output to drop by 400,000 b/d
Oil&Gas 11:18
President Aliyev congratulates Salome Zurabishvili on election as Georgian president
Politics 11:17
Azerbaijani state communications operator opens tender to buy DSLAM equipment
Tenders 11:15
JP Morgan reveals key oil supply risks for 2019
Oil&Gas 11:06
Turkey welcomes results of presidential election in Georgia
Turkey 10:48
Kazakh tenge up against US dollar for 3-rd day straight
Finance 10:46
With support of US Georgia brings in new medicine to completely defeat Hepatitis C
Georgia 10:38
Turkish General Staff: More than 10 terrorists killed in northern Iraq
Turkey 10:28