Netanyahu's Likud party leading in Israeli election - exit polls

The right-wing Likud party is leading in the Israeli snap general election, according to exit polls, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The party is set to win 37 mandates, while the opposition Blue and White party of Benny Gantz will gain 33 seats, according to the exit poll of Israel's Channel 12. The Right bloc is gaining 60 seats, the Left bloc - 54, and the Joint Arab List is winning 15 seats, respectively. Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel is Our Home) is coming in fourth with 6 seats.

Channel 13 has projected the Likud Party to win 37 seats and blue and white - 32, respectively. The exit poll of the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation shows that Likud has 36 mandates, while Blue and White has 33 seats.

The Israeli justice minister also noted that defections from the Blue and White were possible. The finals results are to be released tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter to comment on the exit polls tweeting "thanks" in Hebrew and then declaring a "huge victory" for Israel in the second tweet.

Defence Minister Naftali Bennett also announced the Likud Party "has won the election" and said [they] would advise the president to mandate Netanyahu to form the government.

Netanyahu is expected to give a speech on the election results at 11.45 pm local time, according to the spokesman for Likud.

Benny Gantz also said thanks via Twitter to the citizens who voted for his party on Monday and vowed to continue to "struggle for the [right] path".