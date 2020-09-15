Israel reports highest 4,764 daily COVID-19 cases, 160,368 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 4,764 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total infections in the country to 160,368, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It is the highest daily rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in Israel in late February, as the previous record was 4,429 registered on Sept. 10.

The death toll rose to 1,136, with 17 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 519 to 524, out of 1,102 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries reached 118,570, with 3,572 new ones, while active cases stand at 40,647.

Earlier on Monday, the ministry said Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport will not be closed during the three-week full nationwide lockdown starting Friday that will prohibit movement more than 500 meters away from home.

However, only approved flights can be carried out, with restrictions on passengers such as taking a COVID-19 test before flying.