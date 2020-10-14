El Al restarts Tel Aviv - US, European routes

With Ben Gurion airport set to reopen to outward bound Israelis, El Al has announced the restart of a range of routes between Tel Aviv and destinations in North America and Europe. Israelis have been banned from buying ticket to fly abroad since September 25 and non-passport holders are still barred from entering Israel, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Even when the restrictions on Israelis are lifted, many countries will not allow Israeli passport holders in or require them to undergo 14 days isolation on arrival. Similarly Israelis returning home will be required to undergo 14 days isolation.

Nevertheless, El Al is advertising scheduled flights from this month to: New York (six weekly flights); Miami (every Sunday from October 25, returning Mondays), Los Angeles (every Sunday from October 25, returning Tuesdays); London Heathrow (Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays); Paris (Sundays to Thursdays); Frankfurt (every Sunday from October 18, returning Tuesdays); Amsterdam (Mondays and Wednesdays, returning on Wednesdays via Frankfurt); Athens (Sundays to Thursdays); Sofia (Mondays and Tuesdays from October 26); and Kiev (Mondays and Wednesdays from October 26).