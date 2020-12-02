Israeli archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old game dice

Israeli archaeologists have discovered an ancient game dice, the Israeli Civil Administration in the West Bank said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The rare item was made from bone or ivory, the archaeologists said.

The dice, each of its six faces marked with different number of dots from one to six, was used for playing backgammon, one of the oldest board games, they said.

It was found among the remains of a Jewish town discovered at an archeological site in the Jewish settlement of Beit El, north of the Palestinian city of Ramallah.

In October, dozens of 2,000-year-old clay jars and food storage tools were found at the site, where many other findings were already unearthed over the last decade.

According to the administration, previous findings at the site reflected the economic routine of the locals in the ancient times, which included producing wine, olive oil and pottery, as well as growing pigeons.