Israel reports 3,130 new COVID-19 cases, 804,591 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,130 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 804,591, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,915 after 26 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 712 to 689, out of 1,109 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 761,358, with 3,258 newly recovered cases, while the number of active cases decreased to 37,318.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 4.98 million, or 53.5 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the number of active patients among its soldiers had dropped to 386, the lowest figure in the Israeli army since Dec. 22, 2020.

The IDF added that 2,124 soldiers are currently in home quarantine.