Israel to offer 3rd coronavirus booster to elders: PM
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Thursday that the country will offer a third coronavirus booster dose to people over 60, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"I'm announcing this evening the beginning of the campaign to receive the booster vaccine, the third vaccine," Bennett said in a televised statement.
"The vaccines are safe and effective," Bennett said, adding "reality proves the vaccines protect from severe morbidity and death."
