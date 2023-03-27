Israel’s Consul General in New York resigns

Israel’s Consul General in New York Asaf Zamir resigned on Sunday, days after he was summoned by the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem for warning U.S. Jewish donors against Benjamin Netanyahu’s government’s attempts to overhaul the judiciary, Trend reports citing Haaretz.

"The past 18 months as Israel’s Consul General in New York were fulfilling and rewarding, but following today’s developments, it is now time for me to join the fight for Israel's future to ensure it remains a beacon of democracy and freedom in the world," Zamir posted on Twitter hours after Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Galant over his similar criticisms.