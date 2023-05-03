Israel strikes weapon manufacturing sites, military posts belonging to Hamas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Israel Defense Forces struck weapon manufacturing sites, military posts, tunnel belonging to the Hamas in Gaza Strip, Trend reports citing the press service of IDF.

"The IDF struck weapon manufacturing sites, military posts, military facilities, and an underground terror tunnel belonging to the Hamas Terrorist Organization," the Israeli Defense Forces said in a statement.

The strike was carried out in response to the rocket launches from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory earlier today.

On Tuesday evening, the army press office reported that four rockets was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.