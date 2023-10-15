Israeli army eliminates senior Hamas member

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The commander of the Hamas commando forces, Bilal Al-Kedru, was eliminated, the Israel Defense Forces said, Trend reports.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.