Trump to North Korean leader: my nuclear button 'is bigger & more powerful'

3 January 2018 06:13 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump, responding to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un saying he had a nuclear button on his desk, said in a tweet on Tuesday that his nuclear button “is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” Reuters reported.

In a televised speech on Monday, Kim said “the entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, and a nuclear button is always on my desk. This is reality, not a threat.”

