Lewis Hamilton wins French Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton reclaimed the world championship lead with a dominant victory in the French Grand Prix, BBC Sport reported.

The Mercedes driver led from start to finish other than one lap around his pit stop to move 14 points ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who finished fifth.

Vettel made life difficult for himself with a collision at the first corner with Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

The German fought back through the field impressively but earned a five-second penalty for causing the crash, which put both to the back of the field.

It was a costly error for Vettel, who was one point ahead of Hamilton before the race, and not the first one he has made this year that has cost him ground in the championship.

