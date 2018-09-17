Worker dead after being trapped in derailed train in Manitoba

17 September 2018 03:14 (UTC+04:00)

One of the two workers who were extricated from a train that derailed south of Thompson, Man., has died, Canadian Press reports.

The Arctic Gateway Group, which recently purchased the Hudson Bay Railway, says in a statement that authorities have confirmed the death, adding that a second employee has sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

Deputy Chief Selby Brown says the workers were trapped in the train for hours as first responders tried to free them on Saturday evening and into the early hours of Sunday morning.

He says the train went off the tracks on a washed-out trestle bridge in a swampy area at about 6:30 p.m.

In an email Sunday, RCMP announced the two injured male crew members, ages of 59 and 38, were both from The Pas.

Officers were flown to the crash site Saturday evening and remained on scene until rescue personnel and specialized equipment could be brought in.

The 38-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene while the 59-year-old was extricated from the locomotive and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The company says the train had three locomotives and several dozen railcars, some of which were carrying liquefied petroleum.

It says that based on information it has received, it believes that none of the railcars has been compromised.

The Arctic Gateway Group says police are still notifying the affected families.

It says it is cooperating with the emergency services teams on site and will also be conducting a full internal review to determine the cause of the derailment. Transport Canada will have carriage of the investigation with assistance from the RCMP.

