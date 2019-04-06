Double blast kills three people, injures 20 in east Afghanistan

6 April 2019 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

Twin explosions on Saturday in the eastern Afghanistan city of Jalalabad killed three people and injured 20 others, local officials said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

One child and two women were killed, said Mohammad Shoieb Sahak, deputy head of Nangarhar Regional Hospital.

Eight security forces were among the casualties, said Ataullah Khogyani, spokesman for the Nangarhar provincial government.

“In today’s incident, my sister and her daughters have been victims,” said Sami Ul Haq, a resident of Nangarhar, visiting his family at the hospital. One of his nieces was killed and the other wounded, along with her mother, in the attack, he said.

“It is such a misery.”

It was not clear what caused the explosions.

No group took immediate responsibility. Islamic State emerged in Nangarhar in 2015 on the porous border with Pakistan to become one of Afghanistan’s most dangerous militant groups for its bombing and complex attacks.

Fighting between militant groups, and between the Taliban and Afghan forces has intensified in recent weeks amid recurring peace talks.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Taliban kills dozens of Afghan forces in 2-day siege
Other News 5 April 23:08
Over 60 including 14 security personnel killed in Afghan clashes
Other News 1 April 22:09
Energy minister becomes Iranian co-chairman of joint economic commission with Afghanistan
Iran 1 April 20:50
7 dead, 5 injured in container blast in east China
China 31 March 09:21
Insurgency, counter-insurgency kill 26 in southern Afghanistan
Other News 31 March 06:43
Taliban attacks motorcade of Afghan Vice President
Other News 30 March 20:19
Latest
Egypt says Libyan crisis cannot be resolved through military means
Arab World 16:35
Iran woman breaks world most powerful woman record (VIDEO)
Society 16:15
Azerbaijani oil prices for April 1-5
Oil&Gas 15:57
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 15:55
Iranian company produces 300 passenger & freight railcars
Economy 15:32
Iran updates on project for transportation of Caspian Sea water
Economy 15:03
North Macedonia to be integrated into network to receive Azerbaijani gas
Oil&Gas 15:00
Saudi Aramco to offer $16 billion in contracts to small, medium businesses: Arabiya
World 15:00
Uzbekistan to exhibit its project at XI Forum ATOMEXPO-2019
Oil&Gas 14:48