UN chief closely following Sudan protests, urges actors to avoid violence

9 April 2019 03:27 (UTC+04:00)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is closely monitoring the protests taking place in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and appeals to all stakeholders to show restraint and prevent violence, the UN Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement on Monday, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

“The Secretary-General is following closely the demonstrations in Sudan”, the statement said. “He appeals to all actors to exercise utmost restraint and avoid violence”.

According to the statement, Guterres called for the full respect of human rights, including the freedom of expression and the freedom of assembly, as well as the release of the detained demonstrators.

The secretary-general also urged the government of Sudan to create favorable conditions for resolving the current situation and to promote dialogue among all parties.

Guterres said the United Nations stands ready to support any efforts undertaken by the Sudanese that would contribute to the peaceful resolution of the current crisis.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in the capital Khartoum over the weekend to call for the resignation of Sudan’s longtime ruler Omar Bashir and urge the army to side with the people.

Demonstrations began last December as a public outcry against rising living costs and general economic hardships. Dozens were killed and hundreds wounded, prompting president Bashir to dissolve the cabinet and declare the state of national emergency in late February.

