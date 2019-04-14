Dominant Hamilton wins 1,000th race in Mercedes one-two

14 April 2019 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Lewis Hamilton won the 1,000th Formula One grand prix Sunday after grabbing the lead from Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas at the first corner and powering to victory in blustery Shanghai, Trend reported citing AFP.

Hamilton, who started from second on the grid, took the world championship lead after romping home to win the Chinese Grand Prix by more than 6.5 seconds from Bottas, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel third.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull was fourth and Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari was fifth.

This was world champion Hamilton's sixth victory at the Chinese Grand Prix and second in a row this season.

"To have a one-two (for Mercedes) is really special in the 1,000th grand prix but the start was where it made the difference and the rest is history," said the Briton.

Hamilton was pipped for pole position by Bottas by just 0.023 seconds in qualifying and had said that he was "struggling with the car".

But the Finn laboured out of the blocks, allowing Hamilton to nip in and grab the lead at the first corner.

"I lost it on the start, honestly, shame about the start, I got some wheel spin on the start line," said Bottas, who also relinquished his hold on the standings after three races.

Talented 21-year-old Leclerc meanwhile pulled off the same trick at the start at the expense of his team-mate Vettel, darting into third.

There was more early drama when Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat tangled with both McLarens of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, earning the Russian a drive-through penalty.

On lap 11, four-time world champion Vettel leapfrogged back in front of Monaco's Leclerc into third following radio orders from Ferrari telling the youngster to let him pass.

"We do our job, stay focused," Leclerc -- agonisingly denied victory last time out in Bahrain after his Ferrari lost power late on -- was informed on team radio after he briefly protested.

Back at the front, the 34-year-old Hamilton began pulling away, establishing a more than five-second gap on Bottas with a third of the race gone.

With five-time world champion Hamilton -- winner in Bahrain two weeks ago -- serene up top, the real battles unfolded behind him.

Vettel, under pressure after a number of unforced errors going back to last season, went wheel-to-wheel with Verstappen after both pitted for fresh tyres.

Vettel, Bottas and then Toro Rosso's Alexander Albon, who missed qualifying after a nasty crash in final practice, all exchanged fastest laps.

On lap 38 of the 56 it was Leclerc and Bottas who had a skirmish in the compelling battle for second.

Leclerc then pitted and was momentarily held up by a comparatively sluggish change of tyres.

Nico Hulkenberg, who qualified eighth for Renault, saw his race come to an early conclusion after the team retired his faltering car.

Norris and Kvyat were also forced out before the end.

The fourth race of the season takes place on the streets of Baku, in Azerbaijan, in a fortnight.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Preparation for Formula 1 races in Baku nearing completion
Society 9 April 21:30
High-quality medical care to be provided at F-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, if needed
Society 1 April 14:25
Lewis Hamilton claims dramatic win at the Bahrain Grand Prix
Other News 1 April 06:43
Cost of 2019 F-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix insurance revealed
Economy 4 March 16:54
Tourist flow to Azerbaijan can reach 4 million people by 2023
Economy 4 March 16:54
Azerbaijan to save $50M by extending contract with F-1
Economy 4 March 16:28
Latest
Iran discloses damage caused to electric power sector as result of rainfall and flood
Society 13:20
New flight to link Moscow and Kokshetau
Kazakhstan 13:14
Airport construction in Turkmenistan's east to start soon
Economy 13:00
Iran discloses volume of agricultural products produced in Aran and Bidqol county
Business 12:53
Over 10,000 tons of cucumbers grown in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province
Business 12:11
Over 1 ton of drugs seized in southern Iran
Society 11:39
Unemployment rate up in Iran last year
Business 11:23
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rocks Hawaiian islands
Other News 10:52
China renews blue alert for heavy rain
China 10:29