Egyptian president says corruption depleting African economies

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi urgedAfrican states to intensify joint efforts for fighting corruption, saying corruption is depleting the economies of African countries, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Sisi's remarks came during an opening session of the two-day African Anti-Corruption Forum (AACF) held in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

The Egyptian president stressed that fighting corruption in Africa needs united and coordinated efforts among African states in the political, legislative, judicial and regulatory fields.

"Egypt has gone a long way in recent years in the field of fighting corruption with all its forms and it attached importance to conducting researches, studies and polls to find the reasons of corruption," Sisi told the attendees at the forum.

The first AACF is held in Egypt while the country is the current one-year president of the African Union.

Sisi emphasized the necessity for deepening international cooperation with key partners of Africa to achieve the desired goals in this regard.

"We have a fixed belief that fighting corruption and changing the status of our continent will not be achieved except through rallying efforts, crystalizing a joint vision and enhancing coordinated African mechanisms to limit corruption on all axes," he said.

