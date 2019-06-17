Boko Haram kills at least 30 in Nigeria suicide attack

17 June 2019 18:53 (UTC+04:00)

At least 30 people were killed and 42 wounded following a suicide attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno, a local emergency response team told Xinhua on Monday, Trend reports.

Three suicide bombers late Sunday detonated their improvised explosive devices (IEDs) among a group of football fans at a public viewing center and bar in Madarari community near Konduga area of the state.

Usman Kachalla, head of the search and rescue operations at State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said two female suicide bombers and one male bomber carried out the dastardly act.

Kachalla, who led the rescue operation at the crime scene on Monday, attributed the high death toll to the closing down of road by security agencies which prevented humanitarian workers to provide support to the victims immediately after the incident.

"The SEMA team and others who moved to attend to the victims were prevented from gaining access to support the wounded victims," he said.

A combined team of the police Explosives Ordinance Device team and the army have been deployed to render the area safe before the evacuation of the wounded and the dead victims.

Boko Haram, which launched attacks in Nigeria's northeast a decade ago, is known for its agenda to maintain a virtual caliphate in the most populous African country.

