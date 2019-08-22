South Sudan makes minor oil discovery, first since independence

22 August 2019 23:28 (UTC+04:00)

South Sudan has made a small oil discovery in Northern Upper Nile State, its first since independence in 2011 when exploration was interrupted by war and instability, the oil minister said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The new field in the Adar area of the state contains 5.3 million barrels of recoverable oil and will be linked to the nearby Paloch oilfields, which are operated by Dar Petroleum Operating Company, the minister Awow Daniel Chuang said.

“Production is likely to begin towardusc the end of the year,” Chuang told a news conference.

“As of now, we are very excited ... within some few weeks, exploration will be taken as a priority. We are going to move all over South Sudan.”

The country gets almost all its revenue from oil and has boosted output, now at 180,000 barrels per day, as it struggles to rebuild its shattered economy after a five-year civil war.

In 2012 a dispute with Sudan over pipeline fees caused South Sudan to close its oil industry for over a year. The shutdown crippled the economy, leaving soldiers and civil servants unpaid. Months later the country was plunged into civil war.

Much of the landlocked East African nation’s oil infrastructure was damaged in the conflict, during which about 400,000 people were killed and more than a third of the 12 million population uprooted.

The government is keen to reach pre-war oil production levels of 350,000 to 400,000 bpd by mid-2020.

A fragile ceasefire reached in September ended most of the fighting, but plans to form a unity government in May were delayed after there was no funding to disarm, retrain and integrate militias and rebels.

The oil ministry will conduct an environmental audit of South Sudan oilfields led by a technical environmental consultant, Chuang said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
South Sudan president replaces foreign minister
Other News 20 August 00:13
South Sudan probes reported deaths of 9 migrants in Libya airstrike
Other News 11 July 21:54
WHO scales up health care services to displaced South Sudanese
Other News 18 February 23:44
Amid upheaval in South Sudan, the country’s teak forests fall
Arab World 13 February 16:58
3 dead as Ethiopian helicopter crashes at UN compound
Other News 10 February 07:07
Azerbaijani peacekeepers begin peacekeeping mission in South Sudan
Society 30 January 17:58
Latest
26 years pass since occupation of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli, Jabrayil districts by Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:01
Bolsonaro says Brazil lacks resources to fight Amazon fires
Other News 22 August 22:59
MFA: Armenia’s attempts to present “elections” in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories as indicator of democracy do not stand up to criticism
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 22 August 22:26
5 dead, 30 injured in lightning strikes at Poland's border area with Slovakia
Europe 22 August 22:24
10 dead, 27 missing as rain batters SW China
China 22 August 21:44
Electricity generation up in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 22 August 21:13
As a result of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva’s activities, Azerbaijan achieved great success: Deputy PM
Politics 22 August 21:09
Over 200,000 passengers transported by trains in Azerbaijan in July
Society 22 August 21:08
Another Friend of SMEs opens in Baku (PHOTO)
Business 22 August 19:51