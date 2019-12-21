UN, partners send medical supplies to Uganda for flood relief

21 December 2019 22:07 (UTC+04:00)

The UN and its humanitarian partners have dispatched medical supplies to treat 10,000 people in Uganda affected by the heavy rains, a UN spokesman said Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The floods and rains have affected some 300,000 people; at least 38 have been reportedly killed and 65,000 have been displaced since September, according to Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the secretary-general.

The UN has supplied oral rehydration salts, malaria medicines, health technical personnel and vehicles, the spokesman detailed.

Meanwhile, he said, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has also provided space for 7,000 people displaced in a transit center.

The UN in Uganda has also requested funding from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund to support the government-led efforts, he said.

