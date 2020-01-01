Fighting kills 12 security personnel in northern Afghanistan

Up to 12 security personnel have been confirmed dead as fighting erupted in the northern Kunduz province on Wednesday, member of Provincial Council Fauzia Jawad Yaftali said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to Yaftali, the Taliban militants attacked a center of security forces in the wee hours of Wednesday, killing 12 security personnel including army and police personnel.

Two more security personnel sustained injuries in the firefight which lasted for a while in Dasht-e-Archi district, the official admitted.

At least eight Taliban fighters had also been killed in the fighting, Yaftali said.

However, police have confirmed the fighting but did not give details.

Meanwhile purported Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Majahid has confirmed the fighting and claimed killing of two dozen security personnel.

