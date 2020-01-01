Fighting kills 12 security personnel in northern Afghanistan

1 January 2020 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Up to 12 security personnel have been confirmed dead as fighting erupted in the northern Kunduz province on Wednesday, member of Provincial Council Fauzia Jawad Yaftali said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to Yaftali, the Taliban militants attacked a center of security forces in the wee hours of Wednesday, killing 12 security personnel including army and police personnel.

Two more security personnel sustained injuries in the firefight which lasted for a while in Dasht-e-Archi district, the official admitted.

At least eight Taliban fighters had also been killed in the fighting, Yaftali said.

However, police have confirmed the fighting but did not give details.

Meanwhile purported Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Majahid has confirmed the fighting and claimed killing of two dozen security personnel.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Air pollution kills 17 in Kabul
World 31 December 2019 13:50
U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan
Other News 23 December 2019 09:53
Abdullah's team rejects Afghan presidential elections' preliminary result
Other News 22 December 2019 17:19
Turkmenistan supplies powerful electrical equipment to Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 18 December 2019 17:50
Ashgabat, Islamabad to mull gas supply insurance along TAPI through Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 17 December 2019 19:27
Afghanistan purchases gasoline from Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 16 December 2019 11:47
Latest
U.S. deploying 750 soldiers after protest at U.S. Embassy in Iraq: Pentagon chief
US 15:09
In New Year message, pope decries violence against women
Europe 14:18
Hong Kong gears up for huge New Year's Day anti-government march
Other News 12:39
President Ilham Aliyev: The vast majority of world community supports Azerbaijan
Politics 11:45
Azerbaijan’s president: 2019 will go down in history as a year of in-depth reforms
Politics 11:42
President: We are redrawing the energy and transport map of Europe and Eurasia
Politics 11:40
Over 200 cargo transportation trips carried out by Kazakh trucks in Turkey
Turkey 11:40
Turkmenistan's bank introduces internet banking services
Finance 11:38
President Ilham Aliyev: I am convinced that our consistent and thought-out policy will lead to the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Politics 11:37