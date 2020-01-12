Libyan forces loyal to Haftar announces conditional ceasefire

12 January 2020 05:03 (UTC+04:00)

Libyan eastern forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar announced on Saturday a ceasefire in the western region, which includes the capital Tripoli, starting 00:01 a.m. on Sunday (22:01 GMT) conditioned on acceptance by their rivals, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Since April, Libyan National Army forces loyal to Haftar have been waging a campaign to take Tripoli, where they are battling forces aligned with the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

LNA on Thursday rebuffed a call by Turkey and Russia for the warring parties to declare a ceasefire amid clashes and air strikes in a conflict drawing increasing foreign involvement and concern.

However, LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said in a video statement late on Saturday that LNA accepted a truce in the west “provided that the other party abides by the ceasefire.”

He warned that “any breach will be met with a harsh response”.

Turkey backs the Tripoli-based GNA headed by Fayez al-Serraj, while Russian military contractors have been deployed alongside the eastern forces.

A senior GNA official said on Thursday that it welcomed any credible ceasefire proposal but had a duty to protect Libyans from Haftar’s offensive.

Any ceasefire will likely be hard to uphold after a recent escalation in fighting around Tripoli and the strategic coastal city of Sirte and given the fractious, loose nature of Libya’s military alliances.

Forces loyal to Haftar said this week they had taken control of Sirte in a rapid advance preceded by air strikes.

Earlier on Saturday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Libyan peace talks will be held in Berlin, adding that Libya’s warring parties would need to play a major role to help find a solution.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Haftar's Lybian National Army declares full control over city of Sirte
Arab World 6 January 22:41
UNHCR says over 46,000 refugees, asylum seekers registered in Libya
Europe 4 January 06:33
Erdogan says Turkey will increase military support to Libya if necessary
Turkey 22 December 2019 17:40
LNA's Haftar announces start of final operation to take over Tripoli
Arab World 13 December 2019 02:02
62 illegal immigrants deported by Libya
Other News 18 November 2019 08:58
Bombed Tripoli migrant detention center being emptied
Other News 10 July 2019 14:03
Latest
Australian firefighter dies battling blazes, raising death toll to 28
Other News 05:55
Heavy rains kill 3 in Tanzania
Other News 04:15
French PM offers concession to unions over pension reform
Europe 03:19
U.S., China agree to semi-annual talks aimed at reforms, resolving disputes
US 02:21
Thousands protest against Poland's plan to discipline judges
Europe 01:33
Niger army base attack death toll rises to at least 89: security sources
Other News 11 January 23:40
Azerbaijan is among best countries of 2019
Politics 11 January 22:49
Sri Lanka records highest number of elephant deaths in 2019
Other News 11 January 22:28
Central Bank forecasts Uzbekistan's 2020 inflation rate
Finance 11 January 21:21