South Sudan confirms first COVID-19 death

South Sudan's Ministry of Health on Thursday confirmed its first COVID-19 death case as 28 new cases were reported. The total number of infections reached 231, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Makur Matur Koriom, undersecretary in the Ministry of Health, said the deceased was a 51-year-old South Sudanese government official who died at Juba Military Hospital due to respiratory failure.

Koriom said the deceased was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday evening while in a critical condition and succumbed to the disease on Thursday.

He also confirmed that one patient had been discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to three.

The increase in COVID-19 cases came days after the government eased restrictions which were imposed as part of measures to help control the spread of the virus in the country.