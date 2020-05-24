Moroccan king pardons 483 prisoners

Moroccan King Mohammed VI granted pardon to 483 prisoners on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr holiday, said a statement from the Moroccan Justice ministry Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Muslim holy month of Ramadan, is celebrated on Sunday in Morocco.

On April 5, a pardon was granted for 5,654 prisoners in Morocco, as part of measures to strengthen the protection of the detainees in prisons, particularly against the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.