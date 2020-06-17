South Korea says will no longer accept unreasonable behavior by North Korea

Other News 17 June 2020 07:25 (UTC+04:00)
South Korea says will no longer accept unreasonable behavior by North Korea

South Korea’s presidential Blue House said on Wednesday that recent North Korean criticism of President Moon Jae-in was senseless and that it will no longer accept unreasonable behavior by the North, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Blue House comments came a day after North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border.

Blue House spokesman Yoon Do-han said criticism of Moon by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, was a very rude and senseless act that fundamentally damaged the trust built by the two leaders.

