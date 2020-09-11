Japan foreign minister says aims to reach broad agreement on UK trade deal Friday
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said he plans to hold talks with British trade minister Liz Truss later on Friday to discuss a post-Brexit bilateral trade deal and hopes to reach a broad agreement, Trend reports citing Reuters.
“I will hold talks with minister Truss this afternoon...I would like to reach a broad agreement today, if possible,” Motegi told a regular news conference.
