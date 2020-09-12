Australian COVID-19 death toll surpasses 800 with 6 new deaths reported

Australia has surpassed 800 coronavirus deaths more than six months after recording its first, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

As of Saturday afternoon the number of total deaths is 803, up from 797 on Friday.

It comes about six months after Australia recorded its first death in early March.

Of the 803 deaths, 700 have occurred since late May.

Almost 90 percent of the deaths, 716, have been in Victoria, the hardest-hit state in the country.

The number of total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia since the beginning of the pandemic rose by 46 between Friday and Saturday to 26,607.

Of the new cases, Victoria confirmed 37 and New South Wales (NSW) confirmed six new cases.

"Within Victoria, 16 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 21 are under investigation," said a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services in Victoria on Saturday.

"All of today's six deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. "

The department also said that there are 625 active cases relating to aged care facilities and 194 active cases among healthcare workers in the state.