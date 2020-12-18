Nigerian security forces rescue more than 300 schoolboys kidnapped by gunmen

Security forces on Thursday rescued nearly 350 schoolboys who had been kidnapped in northwestern Nigeria and taken into a vast forest, the governor of Katsina state said, bringing relief to many families, Trend reports citing Reuters.

It was not immediately clear whether all the missing boys had been recovered.

“I think we have recovered most of the boys,” Governor Aminu Bello Masari said in a televised interview with state channel NTA.

Hours earlier a video started circulating online purportedly showing Islamist militants from Boko Haram with some of the boys. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the authenticity of the footage, the boys, or who released it.

The abduction gripped a country already incensed by widespread insecurity, and evoked memories of Boko Haram’s 2014 kidnapping of more than 270 schoolgirls in the northeastern town of Chibok.

Last Friday night, gunmen raided the Government Science Secondary School in Katsina on motorbikes and marched the boys into Rugu forest, in the biggest such incident in the lawless region in recent years.

Masari said a total of 344 boys held in the forest had been freed in neighboring Zamfara state. He did not say how many had been missing or how they were freed.

He said security forces had cordoned off the area where the boys were being held and were given instructions not to shoot.

“We thank God that they took our advice and not a single shot was fired,” he said.

The boys were on their way back to Katsina and would be medically examined and reunited with their families on Friday, Masari said.

Retired health worker Shuaibu Kankara, whose 13-year-old son Annas Shuaibu was among the kidnapped boys, could not contain his joy at their release.

“I am so happy,” he said. “We are so grateful to the governor of Katsina and all those who worked hard to secure their release.”

His only concern now was reuniting with his son, he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari welcomed the students’ release and asked for patience while his administration dealt with security issues.

“We have a lot of work to do,” he said in a statement but added, “We will deal with all that.”

The abduction was awkward for Buhari, who comes from Katsina and has repeatedly said that Boko Haram has been “technically defeated”.