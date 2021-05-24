India in greater need for COVID-19 vaccines to save lives, will not exert pressure for supply of doses: Bhutan

In view of the deadly second wave and surge of COVID-19 cases in India, neighboring Bhutan has said it is not going to pressurize New Delhi for the supply of vaccines as it is in greater need.

According to Bhutanese media, Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, in a televised address, spoke on vaccine supplies from India.

"India has assured support (in the past). India is a reliable friend and will give the second dose if asked but given India's greater need to save lives, Bhutan should not pressure it," he said.

"Bhutan will be approaching other countries for the second dose of AstraZeneca," he added.

India has already supplied around 5.5 lakh vaccine doses to Bhutan in two batches and, according to reports, 80 per cent of adults in the Himalayan country are vaccinated with the first dose.

India is grappling with an acute vaccine shortage and is struggling to speed up the world's largest vaccination drive. According to the plan, Bhutan wanted to fully vaccinate the entire country by the end of June. However, vaccine crunch in India may delay Bhutan's plan for 100 per cent immunization.