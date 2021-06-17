Ease of doing business stressed in Telangana Investment Meet

A two-day Telangana Investment Meet, organized by Embassy of India, Riyadh, and Consulate General of India, Jeddah, in partnership with Saudi Centre for International Strategic Partnership (SCISP) and government of State of Telangana was held on June 14-15.



Held on virtual platform, Minister of IT, Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, government of Telangana, K.T Rama Rao stressed on the ease of doing business parameters in Telangana which has led to the establishment of many multinational companies in Telangana.



Indian Ambassador Dr. Ausaf Sayeed stressed on the strategic partnership agreement signed by India and Saudi Arabia during the visit of Prime Minister of India, Shri. Narendra Modi in 2019. This agreement has given a further impetus to the already formidable political and economic partnership between the two friendly countries.



The Ambassador also commended on the ease of investment in Telangana. The inaugural event concluded with Principal Secretary, IT and Industries, Shri. Jayesh Ranjan’s detailed presentation on “Invest in Telangana.” Additional Secreatry, NITI Ayog, Rakesh Sarwal and Executive Vice President, SCISP, Yasser Aldohaim also spoke at the event.



The inaugural event was followed by focussed sectoral events in agriculture, food processing, IT, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and fertilizers on the same day.



Aramco, Juffali, Ma’aden, Tronox, SALIC, Almarai, Al Munajem Cold Stores, STC, Cigalah and Jamjoom were some of the companies that were present.



On the June 15, sector specific discussions in power, energy, space, investment and textiles were conducted. Companies like Al Fanar, Aljomaiah Energy, Nesma Power, SEDCO Capitals, Petromin, Muhaidib, Al Kabeer, Batterjee Group attended. Government agencies like MISA and SFDA also participated in the meet.