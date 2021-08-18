India Will Become Hub For Automobile Manufacturing In Next 5 Years: Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, 17 August, said he believes that India would become a hub for vehicle manufacture within the next 5 years, REPUBLICWORLD reports.
He said almost all reputed automobile brands are present in India and the country is working on technologies involving ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied natural gas (LNG), electric and green hydrogen.
"As we are working on technologies involving ethanol, methanol, bio-diesel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied natural gas (LNG), electric and green hydrogen, I believe that India will become. A hub for automobile manufacturing in the next five years," Gadkari said while interacting with media.
