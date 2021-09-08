Global community must ensure Covid vaccine distributed equitably: Om Birla

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla urged the global community to ensure that Covid-19 vaccines are distributed equitably around the world on Tuesday.

While participating in the general debate on the topic ‘The global response to the Covid-19 pandemic challenges and multilateralism’s ability to deliver for the people ’ at the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP), the Lok Sabha speaker said the international community needs to push for global and national reforms to make a more just and equal world in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Underlining India’s global response to the pandemic, Birla said that India has been at the forefront of undertaking prompt humanitarian assistance and relief operations during the pandemic. He mentioned that India supplied vaccines, medicines and other equipment to over 150 countries as a measure of our commitment to global health and well-being.