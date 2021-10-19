Latvia announces four weeks of lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike

Other News 19 October 2021 00:38 (UTC+04:00)
Latvia announces four weeks of lockdown as COVID-19 cases spike

Latvia announced a COVID-19 lockdown from Oct. 21 until Nov. 15 to try to slow a spike in infections in one of the least vaccinated European Union countries, Trend reports citing Reuetrs.

"Our health system is in danger ... The only way out of this crisis is to get vaccinated," Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said after an emergency government meeting, blaming low vaccination rates for the spike in hospitalisations.

Only 54% of Latvian adults have been fully vaccinated, well below EU average of 74%, EU figures show.

"I have to apologise to the already vaccinated," Karins said, announcing that shops, restaurants, schools and entertainment will be closed, with only essential services available and a curfew in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Only essential manufacturing, construction and critical jobs will be allowed to continue in person.

