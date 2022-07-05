Typhoon Aere makes landfall in southwest Japan, weather agency warns of landslides, flooding

A typhoon made landfall in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki on Tuesday morning, bringing with it torrential downpours and thunder amid unstable atmospheric pressure in eastern and northern parts of the country, the weather agency said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has warned that Typhoon Aere could trigger landslides, rough seas, flooding in low-lying areas as rivers breach their banks, as well as warning of thunder and lightning strikes.

The slow-moving typhoon that is forecast to be downgraded to an extratropical low-pressure system early on Wednesday, is moving slowly eastward toward western and central parts of Japan, the JMA said.

Typhoon Aere, the weather agency said, had an atmospheric pressure of 1,000 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds up to 90 kilometers per hour, as of 6:00 a.m. local time.

In the Tokai area, covering Nagoya, 200 millimeters of rain is projected in the 24 hour period through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, while in the Shikoku and Kinki regions, up to 250 millimeters of rain has been forecast, the JMA said.