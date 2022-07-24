Algerian gas supply to Spain suspended due to pipeline incident

Algerian state-run company Sonatrach on Sunday announced the temporary suspension of natural gas supply to Spain, due to an incident that occurred this morning in the gas pipeline on the Spanish side, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The gas supply of Medgaz pipeline will resume as soon as possible, as "the Spanish technical teams are carrying out the necessary repairs", Sonatrach said in a statement.

Medgaz is a 210 km gas pipeline that connects the Algerian gas facilities of Beni Saf, to the port of Almeria in Spain, passing under the Mediterranean Sea. It can transport an annual volume of 8 billion cubic meters.