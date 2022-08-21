UN chief strongly condemns terrorist attack on Somalia's Hayat hotel

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, the capital and most populous city of Somalia, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Through a statement, the UN chief expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims as well as the government and people of Somalia, adding that he wished a swift recovery to the injured.

The top UN official reiterated the UN's solidarity with the government and the people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism and their march towards peace.

At least 20 people have reportedly been killed and at least 40 people wounded after unidentified gunmen stormed the upscale hotel on Friday night. Security forces rescued many others, including children, from the scene of the attack.