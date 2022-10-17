Iran, Iraq call for strengthening mutual ties

Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Baghdad Mohammad-Kazem Al Sadeq in a meeting with the newly-elected Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Sunday called for boosting mutual ties, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Al Sadeq met and held talks with the newly-elected Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid on Sunday, the Iraqi news outlet Middle East News reported.

In a congratulatory message, Al Sadeq congratulated Abdul Latif Rashid upon his election and wished success and prosperity for him, and reiterated Iran's support for Iraq in strengthening its security and stability.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and stressed the importance of strengthening joint cooperation and coordination between the two neighboring countries.

Rashid replaced his fellow Iraqi Barham Saleh as head of state after the two-round vote in parliament on Thursday, winning more than 160 votes against 99 for Saleh.

In a message congratulating Abdul Latif Rashid upon his election, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed hope that the new government of this country would take steps toward the growth and prosperity of Iraq.