Algerian military kills 3 terrorists in northern mountain

Algerian counterterrorism troops on Sunday killed three "terrorists" in the Gouraya Mountain of the northern coastal province of Tipaza, said a statement of the Ministry of National Defense, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Detachments of the armed forces killed three terrorists and arrested another in the Gouraya Mountain in a search and sweep operation against terrorism," the ministry statement said.

The troops also seized two pump-action shotguns, four ammunition magazines and three pairs of binoculars, among various items, it added.

Despite remarkable improvement in the security situation in Algeria compared to the 1990s, clashes continued to break out sporadically between armed forces and terrorists, especially in the northern, eastern and southernmost regions of the North African country.