China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug

Other News Materials 7 January 2023 01:22 (UTC +04:00)
China is in talks with Pfizer Inc to secure a licence that will allow domestic drugmakers to manufacture and distribute a generic version of the U.S. firm's COVID-19 antiviral drug Paxlovid in China, three sources said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

China's medical products regulator - the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) - has been leading the talks with Pfizer since late last month, one of the sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Beijing is keen to finalise licensing deal terms before the Lunar New Year which begins on Jan. 22, the source said.

