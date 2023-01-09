More than 400 participants in riots detained in Brasilia

More than 400 people were detained on Sunday for participating in riots in the Brazilian capital, Federal District Governor Ibaneis Rocha wrote on Twitter. Earlier it was reported about 170 detainees, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I inform you that more than 400 people have already been arrested and will pay for the crimes committed. We continue working to identify all the others who participated in these terrorist acts this afternoon in the Federal District. We continue to work to restore order," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the Governor published a video message in which he asked President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to forgive him, as well as the heads of the legislative and judicial authorities of the country for the riots perpetrated by supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro.