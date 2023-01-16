Death toll rises to 16 in Nigeria road accident

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Other News Materials 16 January 2023 03:11 (UTC +04:00)
Nigeria's traffic police on Sunday said the death toll of a road accident in the country's central Plateau State rose from seven to 16, after obtaining a comprehensive report of the incident, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 99 people were involved in the accident, out of which 16 had been confirmed killed and 83 others injured, Peter Longsan, a spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps in Plateau, said in a statement Sunday afternoon, attributing the incident to excessive speeding and overloading.

Longsan earlier Sunday told reporters in the state capital of Jos that a truck overturned due to loss of control on a road near the Jwak village located in the Mangu local government area late Saturday.

All the injured are being treated in a nearby hospital, Longsan said.

