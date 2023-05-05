40 extremist militants killed in northeastern Nigeria

At least 40 extremist militants have been killed in operations by Nigerian government forces in the country's northeastern region in the past two weeks, a military spokesperson said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The troops also rescued 131 abductees in the restive region, said Musa Danmadami, a spokesman for the military.

He said that 510 members of Boko Haram extremist group and their families, comprising 54 adult males, 164 adult females and 292 children, surrendered to the government troops at different locations.