Italy shuts down consulate in Iran's Tehran

Other News Materials 15 April 2024 18:20 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The Italian Consulate in Tehran has been closed since April 14 for an indefinite period, the Italian Embassy in Tehran wrote on X, Trend reports.

According to the information, if necessary, Italian citizens can contact the consulate electronically.

To note, the Dutch Foreign Ministry also announced the closure of the country's embassy in Tehran on April 14 amid growing tensions between Iran and Israel.

