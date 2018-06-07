Over 2.4 million tickets sold for matches of 2018 World Cup in Russia

Some 2.4 million tickets have been already sold for matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in a week in 11 cities across Russia, the world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced in its statement on Thursday, TASS reported.

"With just seven days to go until the opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, FIFA can confirm that 2,403,116 tickets have been allocated to football fans all around the world since sales started in September 2017," FIFA said in its statement.

"Most of them have gone to Russian fans (871,797), followed by fans from the USA (88,825), Brazil (72,512), Colombia (65,234), Germany (62,541), Mexico (60,302), Argentina (54,031), Peru (43,583), China (40,251), Australia (36,359) and England (32,362) - the top-ten countries from abroad."

"International demand accounts for 54%. Since last minute sales are ongoing until 15 July, these figures are subject to change," the statement from FIFA added.

