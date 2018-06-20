Russia defeats Egypt 3-1 in second World Cup match match (VIDEO)

20 June 2018 00:19 (UTC+04:00)

Russia beats Egypt 3-1 in second FIFA World Cup group game, as Russian Forward Cheryshev named man of the match, Sputnik reported.

Earlier in the match, Egypt defender Ahmed Fathy netted an own goal two minutes after the break and the hosts doubled their lead minutes later. Midfielder Denis Cheryshev scored second goal. Artem Dzyuba made the game safe in the 62nd minute with a wonderful individual goal.

Egypt star striker Salah tried to regain the lead by scoring from the penalty spot. However, for Egypt team this was only one goal. Meanwhile, Forward Denis Cheryshev scored his third goal of the tournament with a good close range finish following an excellent cross by Mario Fernandes.

Earlier in the day, Achilles the cat, who lives at St. Petersburg's Hermitage Museum and serves as the animal oracle for the FIFA World Cup, predicted that Russia would beat Egypt in their second group stage match.

Russia is on the verge of reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since the break-up of the Soviet Union after beating Egypt 3-1 in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. Russian squad is now top of Group A with six points from two games and is almost certain to reach the round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system was used during the 2018 FIFA World Cup match involving Russia and Egypt on Tuesday. With the help of VAR, the referee Andres Cunha awarded Egypt a penalty in the 72nd minute, which was later converted by striker Mohamed Salah.

VAR was used for the first time at a FIFA World Cup during the Group C match between France and Australia, which took place in Kazan on June 16.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Senegal beats Poland 2-1, becomes first African team to win at 2018 World Cup (VIDEO)
Other News 19 June 21:24
Japan beats Colombia 2-1 in teams' 1st match at 2018 FIFA World Cup
Other News 19 June 18:28
OPEC sees strong oil market, possible need for more output
Oil&Gas 19 June 15:04
Uzbekistan sees growth of joint ventures by 18% within year
Economy news 19 June 11:33
Russia, Turkmenistan to cooperate in security and economy
Economy news 19 June 10:54
Senate to ban US weapon supplies to Turkey over potential purchase of Russian S-400 system
US 19 June 09:45
Football results of World Cup 2018
World 19 June 00:59
South Korean president to visit Russia
Other News 18 June 15:06
Russian, Iranian, Turkish officials to discuss Syrian Constitutional Committee
Russia 18 June 11:37
U.S. oil slumps as China threatens duty on U.S. crude imports
Oil&Gas 18 June 10:02
Group of permanent reps to OSCE to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 17 June 22:18
World Cup: Croatia defeat Nigeria 2-0
World 17 June 04:59
Trump says possible he will meet Putin this summer
US 15 June 23:11
Zakharova: Creation of favorable atmosphere is most important guarantee of solution of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 June 19:09
Uruguay wins 1-0 over Egypt after defender Gimenez heads home late winner (VIDEO)
Other News 15 June 18:18
Russia delivers nuclear fuel to Uzbekistan
Economy news 15 June 11:55
Russia - most popular destination for business trips of Turkish citizens
Economy news 14 June 17:56
Oil steadies ahead of key OPEC meeting
Oil&Gas 14 June 17:53