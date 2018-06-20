Russia defeats Egypt 3-1 in second World Cup match match (VIDEO)

Russia beats Egypt 3-1 in second FIFA World Cup group game, as Russian Forward Cheryshev named man of the match, Sputnik reported.

Earlier in the match, Egypt defender Ahmed Fathy netted an own goal two minutes after the break and the hosts doubled their lead minutes later. Midfielder Denis Cheryshev scored second goal. Artem Dzyuba made the game safe in the 62nd minute with a wonderful individual goal.

Egypt star striker Salah tried to regain the lead by scoring from the penalty spot. However, for Egypt team this was only one goal. Meanwhile, Forward Denis Cheryshev scored his third goal of the tournament with a good close range finish following an excellent cross by Mario Fernandes.

Earlier in the day, Achilles the cat, who lives at St. Petersburg's Hermitage Museum and serves as the animal oracle for the FIFA World Cup, predicted that Russia would beat Egypt in their second group stage match.

Russia is on the verge of reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since the break-up of the Soviet Union after beating Egypt 3-1 in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. Russian squad is now top of Group A with six points from two games and is almost certain to reach the round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system was used during the 2018 FIFA World Cup match involving Russia and Egypt on Tuesday. With the help of VAR, the referee Andres Cunha awarded Egypt a penalty in the 72nd minute, which was later converted by striker Mohamed Salah.

VAR was used for the first time at a FIFA World Cup during the Group C match between France and Australia, which took place in Kazan on June 16.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news