Russia signs military contracts worth 300 mln USD at defense exhibition

25 August 2018 06:20 (UTC+04:00)

Russia's state-owned arms supplier Rosoboronexport has signed 15 contracts worth over 20.3 billion rubles (about 300 million U.S. dollars) at the ongoing Army 2018 defense exhibition being held in Kubinka near Moscow, Xinhua reports.

"The contracts included modern land forces' military equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare systems, close combat weapons and many others," Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said on Friday.

He said "firm orders" were received from Asian and African countries and members of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Due to U.S. sanctions on Russia, which have complicated settlements in dollars, Rosoboronexport is consistently moving away from the U.S. dollar to national currencies, he said.

Despite continued anti-Russian propaganda, Rosoboronexport conducted a series of successful negotiations with delegations from a number of European countries at the exhibition, he said.

Army 2018, which started on Aug. 21, will end on Aug. 26.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia-Turkey relations becoming more meaningful: Putin
Russia 24 August 18:30
Date of Russia-Iran-Turkey summit already defined, Lavrov says
Russia 24 August 16:15
Russia and Turkey look to expand partnership in military sphere
Turkey 24 August 14:35
Russia, Turkey to create visa facilitation mechanism
Turkey 24 August 14:25
Largest cement plant in Central Asia commissioned in Uzbekistan
Economy news 24 August 11:40
Russian tourist inflow to Turkey increases by nearly 30%
Tourism 24 August 11:39
Latest
7.1-magnitude quake hits eastern Peru, no immediate casualties
Other News 02:32
U.S. stocks trade higher amid data, Powell speech
US 01:33
Russia, Turkey set to eliminate remaining barriers: Russian FM
Russia 00:31
S&P 500 reaches new high to clinch record bull run
Economy news 24 August 23:33
Russian Central Bank ablaze in Moscow (VIDEO)
Russia 24 August 22:53
Azerbaijani leasing agency completes 1H18 with profit
Economy news 24 August 21:34
German chancellor’s visit to Azerbaijan to give impetus to bilateral relations
Politics 24 August 20:58
Oil production at Kazakhstan's Kashagan to be suspended
Oil&Gas 24 August 20:58
Angela Merkel's visit to Azerbaijan to contribute to development of ties between two countries
Politics 24 August 20:47