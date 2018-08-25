Russia signs military contracts worth 300 mln USD at defense exhibition

Russia's state-owned arms supplier Rosoboronexport has signed 15 contracts worth over 20.3 billion rubles (about 300 million U.S. dollars) at the ongoing Army 2018 defense exhibition being held in Kubinka near Moscow, Xinhua reports.

"The contracts included modern land forces' military equipment, unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare systems, close combat weapons and many others," Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said on Friday.

He said "firm orders" were received from Asian and African countries and members of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Due to U.S. sanctions on Russia, which have complicated settlements in dollars, Rosoboronexport is consistently moving away from the U.S. dollar to national currencies, he said.

Despite continued anti-Russian propaganda, Rosoboronexport conducted a series of successful negotiations with delegations from a number of European countries at the exhibition, he said.

Army 2018, which started on Aug. 21, will end on Aug. 26.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news